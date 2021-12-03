ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BELGIUM-PROTEST -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Brussels protest against COVID-19 restrictions
Start: 05 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 05 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT
BRUSSELS - Groups opposed to the Belgian government's restrictions imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 hold a protest in Brussels two weeks after a similar one turned violent with demonstrators clashing with riot police.
SCHEDULE:
1200GMT protest starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Belgium
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com