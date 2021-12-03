COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 3 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BELGIUM-PROTEST -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERSDEC 03
3 de Diciembre de 2021

Brussels protest against COVID-19 restrictions

Start: 05 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 05 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - Groups opposed to the Belgian government's restrictions imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 hold a protest in Brussels two weeks after a similar one turned violent with demonstrators clashing with riot police.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT protest starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

