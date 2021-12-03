ADVISORY EUROPE-SECURITY/NEWS CONFERENCE

Closing news conference of OSCE Ministerial Council Meeting
Start: 03 Dec 2021 12:33 GMT
End: 03 Dec 2021 13:45 GMT
ARLANDA, NEAR STOCKHOLM - Closing news conference at the second day of the annual meeting of the foreign ministers of the 57 OSCE participating states will be held at the invitation of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.
SCHEDULE:
1330GMT - Closing news conference with Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde, OSCE Secretary-General Helga Maria Schmid and OSCE incoming chair, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: GOVERNMENT OFFICES OF SWEDEN/OSCE
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Sweden
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com