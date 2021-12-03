COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 3 de Diciembre de 2021
ADVISORY EUROPE-SECURITY/NEWS CONFERENCE

REUTERS
2 de Diciembre de 2021

Closing news conference of OSCE Ministerial Council Meeting

Start: 03 Dec 2021 12:33 GMT

End: 03 Dec 2021 13:45 GMT

ARLANDA, NEAR STOCKHOLM - Closing news conference at the second day of the annual meeting of the foreign ministers of the 57 OSCE participating states will be held at the invitation of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

SCHEDULE:

1330GMT - Closing news conference with Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde, OSCE Secretary-General Helga Maria Schmid and OSCE incoming chair, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: GOVERNMENT OFFICES OF SWEDEN/OSCE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Sweden

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

