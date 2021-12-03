ADVISORY EMIRATES-FRANCE/CONTRACTS -- POSSIBLE ONLY

France's Macron signs deals with Abu Dhabi crown prince

Start: 03 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 03 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED BY ORGANISERS - PLEASE LOOK OUT FOR EDITED COVERAGE.

DUBAI - French President Emmanuel Macron meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan for a meeting and the signing of major contracts.

SCHEDULE:

0720GMT - Macron meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan

0835GMT - Macron and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan sign contracts

