Viernes 3 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY EMIRATES-FRANCE/CONTRACTS -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERSDEC 03
2 de Diciembre de 2021

France's Macron signs deals with Abu Dhabi crown prince

Start: 03 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 03 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED BY ORGANISERS - PLEASE LOOK OUT FOR EDITED COVERAGE.

**EDITOR'S PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED BY ORGANISERS - PLEASE LOOK OUT FOR EDITED COVERAGE**

DUBAI - French President Emmanuel Macron meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan for a meeting and the signing of major contracts.

SCHEDULE:

0720GMT - Macron meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan

0835GMT - Macron and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan sign contracts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Arab Emirates

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

