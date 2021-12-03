ADVISORY BELGIUM-PROTEST/

Belgian unions protest in Brussels
Start: 06 Dec 2021 09:30 GMT
End: 06 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT
BRUSSELS - Belgian unions call for a national day of protest against rising prices, calling for wage increases and better protection of unions' right to protest.
SCHEDULE:
0930GMT protesters gather
1000GMT protest starts
