Viernes 3 de Diciembre de 2021
ADVISORY BELGIUM-PROTEST/

REUTERSDEC 03
3 de Diciembre de 2021

Belgian unions protest in Brussels

Start: 06 Dec 2021 09:30 GMT

End: 06 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - Belgian unions call for a national day of protest against rising prices, calling for wage increases and better protection of unions' right to protest.

SCHEDULE:

0930GMT protesters gather

1000GMT protest starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

