Jueves 2 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/WHITEHOUSE BRIEFING

Por
REUTERSDEC 02
2 de Diciembre de 2021

White House briefing with Jen Psaki

Start: 02 Dec 2021 16:07 GMT

End: 02 Dec 2021 16:59 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C., USA - Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the White House briefing.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use in Broadcasts. No Use Australia.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

