Jueves 2 de Diciembre de 2021
ADVISORY TENNIS-WTA/CHINA

REUTERSDEC 02
2 de Diciembre de 2021

Outwatching China foreign ministry reax after WTA tournaments suspension

Start: 02 Dec 2021 06:50 GMT

End: 02 Dec 2021 08:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - Outwatching reaction from China’s Foreign Ministry, after the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said it will suspend lucrative tournaments in China immediately due to concerns over the treatment of former doubles world number one Peng Shuai and the safety of other players.

Lo mejor de Facundo Campazzo y Leandro Bolmaro en las derrotas de Denver y Minnesota en la NBA

Exatlón México: quién es la concursante que saldría de la competencia este 5 de diciembre

Meta eliminó 600 cuentas relacionadas con desinformación entre China y EE.UU. sobre el COVID-19

