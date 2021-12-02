ADVISORY SOUTHKOREA-USA/SECURITY-NEWSER

Top S.Korea, U.S. defence officials newser after annual security talks
Start: 02 Dec 2021 03:48 GMT
End: 02 Dec 2021 04:44 GMT
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook and U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin hold a joint news conference after holding an annual Security Consultative Meeting in Seoul to discuss North Korea, the alliance and regional issues.
SCHEDULE:
0400GMT - joint news conference starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: South Korea
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH AND KOREAN SPEECH,
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com