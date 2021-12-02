COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 2 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SOUTHKOREA-USA/SECURITY-NEWSER

Por
REUTERSDEC 02
1 de Diciembre de 2021

Top S.Korea, U.S. defence officials newser after annual security talks

Start: 02 Dec 2021 03:48 GMT

End: 02 Dec 2021 04:44 GMT

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook and U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin hold a joint news conference after holding an annual Security Consultative Meeting in Seoul to discuss North Korea, the alliance and regional issues.

SCHEDULE:

0400GMT - joint news conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Korea

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH AND KOREAN SPEECH,

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Lo mejor de Facundo Campazzo y Leandro Bolmaro en las derrotas de Denver y Minnesota en la NBA

Lo mejor de Facundo Campazzo y Leandro Bolmaro en las derrotas de Denver y Minnesota en la NBA

Alberto García Aspe anunció su salida de Fox Sports

Pedro Caixinha regresará a Santos Laguna para el Clausura 2022

Qué necesita Checo Pérez para lograr el tercer lugar en el Campeonato de la Fórmula 1

El integrante de TUDN que elogió a Martinoli, Dr. García y Jorge Campos por sus coberturas

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Exatlón México: quién es la concursante que saldría de la competencia este 5 de diciembre

Exatlón México: quién es la concursante que saldría de la competencia este 5 de diciembre

Cómo es el vestido que lució Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller en el AMLOFest

Bobby Larios habló sobre su relación sentimental con Niurka Marcos y el porqué fue vetado de Televisa

Ainara Suárez fijó su postura ante libertad de YosStop: “Si está borracha es violación”

Tania Ruiz le mandó mensaje a Galilea Montijo tras polémica: “Tú sabes lo que eres”

TENDENCIAS

Meta eliminó 600 cuentas relacionadas con desinformación entre China y EE.UU. sobre el COVID-19

Meta eliminó 600 cuentas relacionadas con desinformación entre China y EE.UU. sobre el COVID-19

Kwai firma alianza con Colombia para combatir noticias falsas durante las próximas elecciones

YosStop publicó emotivo video junto a su mamá por su cumpleaños

Por qué se están aplicando mayor cantidad de terceras dosis de vacunas contra el COVID-19 que primeras en Argentina

Por qué Red Notice es ahora la película más vista en la historia de Netflix