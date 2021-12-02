ADVISORY POPE-GREECE/LERONYMOS

Pope Francis meets Orthodox Archbishop of Greece

Start: 04 Dec 2021 13:45 GMT

End: 04 Dec 2021 14:45 GMT

GREECE - Pope Francis meets Orthodox Archbishop of Greece Ieronymos and Catholic bishops.

-----------------------------

SCHEDULE:

1400GMT - Meeting with the Orthodox Archbishop of Greece Ieronymos at the Orthodox Archbishopric

1515GMT-Meeting with Catholic bishops and priests at the Catholic cathedral of Saint Dionysius in Athens

1645GMT - Private meeting - NO LIVE COVERAGE EXPECTED

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: ERT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Greece

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com