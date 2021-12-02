ADVISORY POPE-CYPRUS/WELCOME

Pope Francis arrives in Cyprus

Start: 02 Dec 2021 13:56 GMT

End: 02 Dec 2021 14:56 GMT

LARNACA AIRPORT - Pope Francis is welcomed upon his arrival at Larnaca airport.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT- Arrival and official welcome at Larnaca Airport

1400GMT - Meeting with priests at Maronite Cathedral of Our Lady of Grace in Nicosia

1515GMT - Welcome ceremony at Presidential palace and meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia

1600GMT - Meeting with diplomatic corps, authorities, at Presidential palace

