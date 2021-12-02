ADVISORY POPE-CYPRUS/WELCOME

Pope Francis arrives in Cyprus
Start: 02 Dec 2021 13:56 GMT
End: 02 Dec 2021 14:56 GMT
LARNACA AIRPORT - Pope Francis is welcomed upon his arrival at Larnaca airport.
SCHEDULE:
1300GMT- Arrival and official welcome at Larnaca Airport
1400GMT - Meeting with priests at Maronite Cathedral of Our Lady of Grace in Nicosia
1515GMT - Welcome ceremony at Presidential palace and meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia
1600GMT - Meeting with diplomatic corps, authorities, at Presidential palace
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: none
DIGITAL: none
Source: CYBC POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Cyprus
Topic: Religion
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com