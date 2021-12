Police in standoff with man holding shotgun outside of United Nations

Start: 02 Dec 2021 17:15 GMT

End: 02 Dec 2021 18:15 GMT

NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES - Police in standoff with man holding shotgun outside of United Nations

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use CNN. No use VOA

DIGITAL: No use digital

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com