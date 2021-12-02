COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 2 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY EUROPE-SECURITY/USA

Por
REUTERSDEC 02
2 de Diciembre de 2021

U.S. Sec of State Blinken holds news conference following Lavrov meeting

Start: 02 Dec 2021 14:33 GMT

End: 02 Dec 2021 15:08 GMT

STOCKHOLM - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds news conference following his meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the Organization for Security and Cooperation on Europe (OSCE) summit.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: none

DIGITAL: none

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Sweden

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Ibrahimovic, íntimo: su difícil infancia, la dolorosa muerte de su hermano y la relación con las mujeres

Ibrahimovic, íntimo: su difícil infancia, la dolorosa muerte de su hermano y la relación con las mujeres

La trágica muerte de Gilberto Román, el mejor boxeador mexicano en peso supermosca

La furia de Bonucci en el vestuario de Juventus y la reacción de Cristiano Ronaldo

El régimen chino se enojó con la WTA y exigió no politizar la denuncia de acoso sexual de Peng Shuai

France Football dio a conocer la portada con Lionel Messi tras entregarle el séptimo Balón de Oro

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Eric del Castillo aconsejó a Galilea Montijo “aguantar bara” tras escándalo por supuesta relación con “El Barbas”

Eric del Castillo aconsejó a Galilea Montijo “aguantar bara” tras escándalo por supuesta relación con “El Barbas”

Bárbara de Regil y Alejandro Fernández aparecieron juntos de vacaciones en Jalisco

Cuánto cuesta la ropa de “Basteri Collection”, la línea inspirada en la mamá de Luis Miguel

Joan Manuel Serrat le dice adiós a los escenarios: “Lo haré en persona, no me gustó sentirme despedido por una plaga”

Chris Cuomo habló de la suspensión que le impuso CNN: “Es vergonzoso”

TENDENCIAS

La increíble historia del oso Fidel

La increíble historia del oso Fidel

Halo Infinite: lo que más nos gustó y lo que no

Tras renunciar a Twitter, Jack Dorsey apunta a las criptomonedas: cambió el nombre de su empresa Square a Block

Fernán Quirós descartó la aplicación de un pase sanitario estricto para ingresar a oficinas y transportes públicos

Vacuna de AstraZeneca: científicos descubren el posible desencadenante de los trombos poco frecuentes