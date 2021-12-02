ADVISORY EUROPE-SECURITY/USA-RUSSIA

U.S. Sec of State Blinken meets Russian FM Lavrov

Start: 02 Dec 2021 10:41 GMT

End: 02 Dec 2021 10:50 GMT

ARLANDA, NEAR STOCKHOLM -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the Organization for Security and Cooperation on Europe (OSCE) summit.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: none

DIGITAL: none

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Sweden

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com