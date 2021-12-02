COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 2 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY EUROPE-SECURITY/ARRIVALS-OPENING

Por
REUTERSDEC 02
1 de Diciembre de 2021

OSCE Ministerial Council Meeting opens in Stockholm

Start: 02 Dec 2021 07:36 GMT

End: 02 Dec 2021 08:00 GMT

ARLANDA, NEAR STOCKHOLM The annual meeting of the foreign ministers of the 57 OSCE participating states opens at the invitation of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

SCHEDULE:

0720-0830GMT Arrivals, heads of delegation welcomed by Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde

0900-0945GMT Opening session before the first plenary session

Formal opening and adoption of the agenda

Address by OSCE chairperson and Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde

Address by President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Margareta Cederfelt

Report by the OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid

Statements by Heads of Delegation

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: GOVERNMENT OFFICES OF SWEDEN/OSCE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Sweden

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Tigres vs León: el video del momento en que un aficionado corrió a abrazar a Carlos González

Tigres vs León: el video del momento en que un aficionado corrió a abrazar a Carlos González

Quién es el luchador de la UFC que amenazó con una pelea contra Canelo Álvarez

El destacado papel de Carlos González en la agónica remontada de Tigres a León

Lo mejor de Facundo Campazzo y Leandro Bolmaro en las derrotas de Denver y Minnesota en la NBA

Alberto García Aspe anunció su salida de Fox Sports

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La candente foto de Carlos Rivera sin playera que sacudió las redes

La candente foto de Carlos Rivera sin playera que sacudió las redes

La historia de superación de Halle Berry: la infancia en un hogar roto, un padre violento, una vida de carencias

“Un hombre encantador”: Charlie López de Garibaldi admitió haber conocido a “La Barbie”

La conmovedora foto del reencuentro entre Yosstop y su mamá

Exatlón México: quién es la concursante que saldría de la competencia este 5 de diciembre

TENDENCIAS

Camino a las Fiestas: pautas de cuidado para reunirse en familia sin poner en riesgo la salud

Camino a las Fiestas: pautas de cuidado para reunirse en familia sin poner en riesgo la salud

Los 10 motivos por los que conviene encender la cámara en las videollamadas del ámbito laboral

¿Es posible llegar al peso ideal?

Por qué se desechan toneladas de alimentos aptos para el consumo y cómo evitarlo

Los mejores memes que dejó Spotify Wrapped 2021