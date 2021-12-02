ADVISORY EUROPE-SECURITY/ARRIVALS-OPENING

OSCE Ministerial Council Meeting opens in Stockholm
Start: 02 Dec 2021 10:51 GMT
End: 02 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT
ARLANDA, NEAR STOCKHOLM The annual meeting of the foreign ministers of the 57 OSCE participating states opens at the invitation of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.
SCHEDULE:
0720-0830GMT Arrivals, heads of delegation welcomed by Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde
0900-0945GMT Opening session before the first plenary session
Formal opening and adoption of the agenda
Address by OSCE chairperson and Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde
Address by President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Margareta Cederfelt
Report by the OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid
Statements by Heads of Delegation
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: none
DIGITAL: none
Source: GOVERNMENT OFFICES OF SWEDEN/OSCE
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Sweden
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com