COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 2 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY AUSTRIA-POLITICS/KURZ

Por
REUTERSDEC 02
2 de Diciembre de 2021

Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz gives statement

Start: 02 Dec 2021 10:30 GMT

End: 02 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

VIENNA – Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz gives statement where he is expected to resign in the wake of corruption allegations following the lifting of his parliamentary immunity,

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: APA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Tigres vs León: el video del momento en que un aficionado corrió a abrazar a Carlos González

Tigres vs León: el video del momento en que un aficionado corrió a abrazar a Carlos González

Quién es el luchador de la UFC que amenazó con una pelea contra Canelo Álvarez

El destacado papel de Carlos González en la agónica remontada de Tigres a León

Lo mejor de Facundo Campazzo y Leandro Bolmaro en las derrotas de Denver y Minnesota en la NBA

Alberto García Aspe anunció su salida de Fox Sports

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Es colágeno”: Gaby Spanic relató su experiencia al salir con un hombre más joven

“Es colágeno”: Gaby Spanic relató su experiencia al salir con un hombre más joven

La candente foto de Carlos Rivera sin playera que sacudió las redes

La historia de superación de Halle Berry: la infancia en un hogar roto, un padre violento, una vida de carencias

“Un hombre encantador”: Charlie López de Garibaldi admitió haber conocido a “La Barbie”

La conmovedora foto del reencuentro entre Yosstop y su mamá

TENDENCIAS

Camino a las Fiestas: pautas de cuidado para reunirse en familia sin poner en riesgo la salud

Camino a las Fiestas: pautas de cuidado para reunirse en familia sin poner en riesgo la salud

Los 10 motivos por los que conviene encender la cámara en las videollamadas del ámbito laboral

¿Es posible llegar al peso ideal?

Por qué se desechan toneladas de alimentos aptos para el consumo y cómo evitarlo

Los mejores memes que dejó Spotify Wrapped 2021