ADVISORY AUSTRIA-POLITICS/KURZ

Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz gives statement
Start: 02 Dec 2021 10:30 GMT
End: 02 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT
VIENNA – Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz gives statement where he is expected to resign in the wake of corruption allegations following the lifting of his parliamentary immunity,
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: APA
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH GERMAN SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com