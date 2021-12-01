PSG and Nice share points, in a goal-less draw

Wednesday's fixture between PSG and Nice delivered a goalless draw at the Parc des Princes. PSG were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning their previous two games against Saint-Étienne away and Nantes at home, by 3-1 and 3-1 respectively. Nice, on the other hand, were beaten 1-0 in the previous match against FC Metz. At the moment, PSG are in 1st place, with 41 points from 16 matches, while Nice sit in 4th, with 27 points from 16.

PSG brought on Marco Verratti, Mauro Icardi and Leandro Paredes for Eric Ebimbe, Angel Di Maria and Presnel Kimpembe. Nice brought on Calvin Stengs, Kephren Thuram-Ulien and Amine Gouiri, to replace Justin Kluivert, Mario Lemina and Hicham Boudaoui.

There were bookings for Danilo Pereira and Angel Di Maria from PSG. For Nice, Justin Kluivert and Melvin Bard saw yellow.

PSG will play their next fixture away against RC Lens, while Nice will face RC Strasburg at home.