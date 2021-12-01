Kim Kardashian West y las últimas 5 fotos de las que nadie deja de hablar en Instagram

Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) revolucionó la red social de Instagram gracias a las publicaciones que realizó en las últimas horas. Los 5 posteos de historias y fotografías, lograron más de 18.120.481 de interacciones entre sus followers.

Los posts más populares:





My happy place 🖤





Pumpkin spice and everything nice for Paris’s wedding!





My baby Kenny @kendalljenner You are the cutest prettiest human alive 👽 you actually aren’t real, you’re perfect! Happy Birthday. I love you to infinity and beyond ♾





Happy Birthday Mommy!!!! @krisjenner, you are ultimate goals! You are my hero! You are my life! Thank you for being the most non-judgmental loving human being I’ve ever met. You take care of us all so selflessly. Words can’t describe my love for you!!!!!!!!! OMG I love you so much mom!!!





God doesn’t make mistakes. I know that but I still can’t help but ask why. Why Virgil?! Why him so soon? it’s simply hard to understand why. I have a hard time understanding why so many pure souls were taken away so early. Virgil- you were always so gentle, kind and calm. You somehow made time for everyone. We also talked about your superpower of calmness often. You always gave so much of yourself to the world because you wanted it to be doper. This one is hard to process. I can’t even believe I am writing this… We will miss you so much Virgil and love you so much. Also I would love to send so much love to his wife Shannon. Because you loved and supported Virgil the way that you did, he was able to give so much of himself everyone else. So thank you truly for sharing him with us the way that you did. Virgil’s legacy will live on forever through Shannon, Lowe and Grey. 🕊

Kimberly Noel Kardashian nació el 21 de octubre de 1980, comenzó a hacerse un hueco en el mundo de la fama a principios de la década de los 2000, cuando acaparaba portadas y photocalls en calidad de amiga de la también conocida socialité Paris Hilton. Kardashian apareció en múltiples ocasiones en el reality The Simple Life (2003-2007), el cual protagonizaban Paris Hilton y Nicole Richie.

Su prominencia aumentó a partir de 2007, año en el que estrenó junto a su familia un programa de telerrealidad en E! llamado Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Desde entonces ha lanzado múltiples fragancias y accesorios entre los que destacan sus marcas KKW Beauty o Skims. En 2016 llegó a ser portada de la revista Forbes como una de las empresarias más codiciadas del mundo. En la actualidad, luego de un acuerdo con la empresa Coty; su marca de cosméticos KKW BEAUTY está valorada en 1 billón de dólares.