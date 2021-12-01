ADVISORY USA-COURT/ABORTION---GRAPHIC AND PROFANITY WARNING

Supreme Court hears arguments in Mississippi abortion case

WASHINGTON D.C., USA - The United States Supreme Court hears arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, which considers the merit of a Mississippi law that would prohibit most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The case is a challenge to the constitutionality of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling which legalized abortion in the U.S.

