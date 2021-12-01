COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 1 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-COURT/ABORTION---GRAPHIC AND PROFANITY WARNING----

Por
REUTERS
1 de Diciembre de 2021

Supreme Court hears arguments in Mississippi abortion case

Start: 01 Dec 2021 14:39 GMT

End: 01 Dec 2021 14:58 GMT

++++EDITORS: PLEASE NOTE LIVE MAY CONTAIN PROFANE LANGAUGE AND GRAPHIC IMAGES+++

WASHINGTON D.C., USA - The United States Supreme Court hears arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, which considers the merit of a Mississippi law that would prohibit most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The case is a challenge to the constitutionality of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling which legalized abortion in the U.S.

SCHEDULE:

1300 GMT - Beauty shot and demonstrations outside the courthouse - REUTERS

1500 GMT - Court convenes to hear arguments (SUPREME COURT HANDOUT - audio only livestream)

1630 GMT - Attorneys expected to emerge from Court to deliver remarks - REUTERS

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access All

DIGITAL: Access All

Source: REUTERS/ SUPREME COURT HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

