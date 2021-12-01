ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/WHITEHOUSE BRIEFING

White House briefing with Jen Psaki, Dr. Anthony Fauci
Start: 01 Dec 2021 18:30 GMT
End: 01 Dec 2021 19:43 GMT
WASHINGTON D.C., USA - Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the White House briefing with Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and White House Chief Medical Adviser.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use in Broadcasts. No Use Australia.
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com