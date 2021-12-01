COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 1 de Diciembre de 2021
ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/SUPPLY CHAINS

REUTERS DEC 01
1 de Diciembre de 2021

Biden makes remarks about strengthening supply chains

Start: 01 Dec 2021 17:40 GMT

End: 01 Dec 2021 18:30 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his Administration's work to strengthen the nation's supply chains, lower everyday costs for families, and ensure that shelves are well-stocked this holiday season.

