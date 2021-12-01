ADVISORY UKRAINE-PRESIDENT/

Zelenskiy delivers an annual address to the parliament
Start: 01 Dec 2021 08:01 GMT
End: 01 Dec 2021 09:00 GMT
KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivers an annual address to the parliament.
SCHEDULE:
0800GMT - President's address to the parliament starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: PARLIAMENT TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Ukraine
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH UKRAINIAN SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com