ADVISORY SOUTHKOREA-USA/SECURITY-NEWSER

Miércoles 1 de Diciembre de 2021
Top S.Korea, U.S. defence officials newser after annual security talks

Start: 02 Dec 2021 03:45 GMT

End: 02 Dec 2021 04:45 GMT

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook and U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin hold a joint news conference after holding an annual Security Consultative Meeting in Seoul to discuss North Korea, the alliance and regional issues.

SCHEDULE:

0400GMT - joint news conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Location: South Korea

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH AND KOREAN SPEECH,

