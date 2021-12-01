ADVISORY RELIGION-HANUKKAH/BIDEN --UPDATED RESTRIX

Biden celebrates beginning of Hanukkah at the White House
Start: 01 Dec 2021 22:39 GMT
End: 01 Dec 2021 23:30 GMT
US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, alongside their spouses, take part in a Menorah Lighting in celebration of Hanukkah.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use in Broadcasts. No Use Australia.
Source: U.S NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Religion
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com