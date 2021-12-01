ADVISORY NOBEL-PRIZE/LITERATURE

Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah receives Nobel prize
Start: 06 Dec 2021 11:45 GMT
End: 06 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT
LONDON - With the Nobel usual festivities in Stockholm cancelled because of the pandemic, Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah will receive his Nobel literature prize at a ceremony at the Swedish ambassador's residence in London.
