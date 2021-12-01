COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 1 de Diciembre de 2021
ADVISORY MICHIGAN-SHOOTING/SHERIFF

Por
REUTERS
1 de Diciembre de 2021

Michigan sheriff holds news conference on school shooting

Start: 01 Dec 2021 20:00 GMT

End: 01 Dec 2021 21:00 GMT

OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN - The Oakland County, Michigan sheriff's department holds a news conference on the Oxford High school shooting case. Possible speakers include Michael Bouchard, Oakland County Sheriff.

