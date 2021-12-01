COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 30 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY MICHIGAN-SHOOTING/NEWS CONFERENCE

Por
REUTERSDEC 01
1 de Diciembre de 2021

At least three students dead in Michigan school shooting

Start: 01 Dec 2021 02:55 GMT

End: 01 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

PONTIAC, MICHIGAN, USA - At least three students were killed and six other people, including a teacher, were wounded on Tuesday in a shooting at a high school in Oxford, Michigan. A student was quickly taken into custody, law enforcement authorities said.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA, No use CNN, No use VOA

DIGITAL: No use digital

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Quiénes son los jugadores que América priorizaría vender para 2022

Quiénes son los jugadores que América priorizaría vender para 2022

Las declaraciones de Amaury Vergara que alientan el intercambio entre Antuna y Córdova

Así se despidió Chicharito Hernández de Jonathan dos Santos por su salida del Galaxy

Los motivos por los que Roger Martínez podría salir del América rumbo a Boca Juniors

Julio César Chávez dio positivo a COVID-19 el fin de semana

ENTRETENIMIENTO

YosStop saldrá de la cárcel en próximas horas bajo ciertas condiciones

YosStop saldrá de la cárcel en próximas horas bajo ciertas condiciones

Carlos Bonavides le pide trabajo a Diego Luna

Allanaron la residencia de Marilyn Manson en Los Ángeles por las denuncias de abuso sexual

Qué se sabe sobre el supuesto regreso de Vicente Fernández a terapia intensiva

Sergio Mayer y Charly López: Entre su amistad con “La Barbie” y el reencuentro de Garibaldi

TENDENCIAS

Xbox Game Pass: juegos que ya fueron liberados y que llegarán a diciembre

Xbox Game Pass: juegos que ya fueron liberados y que llegarán a diciembre

Google ha dado la lista de las mejores apps y juegos para Android de 2021, según su categoría

El ENACOM lanzó un programa para ampliar el acceso a la conectividad en clubes de barrio y de pueblo

Las 5 novedades que traerán los smartphones el próximo año

R4 volador, una ocurrente forma de rendir tributo a un clásico