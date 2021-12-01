ADVISORY MICHIGAN-SHOOTING/NEWS CONFERENCE

At least three students dead in Michigan school shooting

Start: 01 Dec 2021 02:55 GMT

End: 01 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

PONTIAC, MICHIGAN, USA - At least three students were killed and six other people, including a teacher, were wounded on Tuesday in a shooting at a high school in Oxford, Michigan. A student was quickly taken into custody, law enforcement authorities said.

