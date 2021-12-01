COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

Por
REUTERSDEC 01
30 de Noviembre de 2021

WHO chief Tedros briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic

Start: 01 Dec 2021 15:06 GMT

End: 01 Dec 2021 16:06 GMT

GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), give news conference on COVID-19 pandemic after a three-day ministerial meeting on launching WHO negotiations for a new international agreement to prevent pandemics.

SCHEDULE:

1630GMT - Tedros briefing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio:

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

