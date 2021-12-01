ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VARIANT-BOTSWANA PRESIDENT

Botswana president to address the nation on COVID-19
Start: 01 Dec 2021 17:00 GMT
End: 01 Dec 2021 18:00 GMT
GABORANE, BOTSWANA - Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi will address the nation on Wednesday evening on COVD-19 developments, including the new Omicron variant and possible measures to contain infections.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access All
DIGITAL: Access All
Source: BOTSWANA TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Botswana
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com