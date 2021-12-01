COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 1 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VARIANT-BOTSWANA PRESIDENT

Por
REUTERSDEC 01
1 de Diciembre de 2021

Botswana president to address the nation on COVID-19

Start: 01 Dec 2021 17:00 GMT

End: 01 Dec 2021 18:00 GMT

GABORANE, BOTSWANA - Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi will address the nation on Wednesday evening on COVD-19 developments, including the new Omicron variant and possible measures to contain infections.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access All

DIGITAL: Access All

Source: BOTSWANA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Botswana

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

