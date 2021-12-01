ADVISORY EUROPE-SECURITY/ARRIVALS-OPENING

OSCE Ministerial Council Meeting opens in Stockholm

Start: 02 Dec 2021 07:20 GMT

End: 02 Dec 2021 09:45 GMT

ARLANDA, NEAR STOCKHOLM The annual meeting of the foreign ministers of the 57 OSCE participating states opens at the invitation of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

SCHEDULE:

0720-0830GMT Arrivals, heads of delegation welcomed by Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde

0900-0945GMT Opening session before the first plenary session

Formal opening and adoption of the agenda

Address by OSCE chairperson and Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde

Address by President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Margareta Cederfelt

Report by the OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid

Statements by Heads of Delegation

