Miércoles 1 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY CHRISTMAS-SEASON/CAPITOL --UPDATED RESTRICTIONS--

Por
REUTERSDEC 01
1 de Diciembre de 2021

Pelosi lights the Capitol Christmas Tree

Start: 01 Dec 2021 21:56 GMT

End: 01 Dec 2021 22:38 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lights the Capitol Christmas Tree.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. Music must be cleared for use by client. check with the applicable collecting society or rights holders regarding clearance of any sound recordings or performances.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. Music must be cleared for use by client. check with the applicable collecting society or rights holders regarding clearance of any sound recordings or performances.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use in Broadcasts. No Use Australia. Music must be cleared for use by client. check with the applicable collecting society or rights holders regarding clearance of any sound recordings or performances.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Religion

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

