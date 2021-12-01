ADVISORY CHRISTMAS-SEASON/CAPITOL --UPDATED RESTRICTIONS

Pelosi lights the Capitol Christmas Tree
Start: 01 Dec 2021 21:56 GMT
End: 01 Dec 2021 22:38 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lights the Capitol Christmas Tree.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. Music must be cleared for use by client. check with the applicable collecting society or rights holders regarding clearance of any sound recordings or performances.
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. Music must be cleared for use by client. check with the applicable collecting society or rights holders regarding clearance of any sound recordings or performances.
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use in Broadcasts. No Use Australia. Music must be cleared for use by client. check with the applicable collecting society or rights holders regarding clearance of any sound recordings or performances.
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Religion
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com