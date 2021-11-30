COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 30 de Noviembre de 2021
Rescatan en Japón a un hombre que estuvo 22 horas a la deriva

30 de Noviembre de 2021

'Miracle' rescue of Japan man after 22 hours at sea =(Video)= Tokyo, 30 Nov 2021 (AFP) - A 69-year-old man has been rescued in rough seas off Japan after spending 22 hours drifting in open water, with one official calling his survival a "miracle."The man, whose name has not been released, was alone on a boat off southwestern Kagoshima prefecture and en route to the Yakushima resort island Saturday afternoon when his boat capsized.He managed to call a colleague on the island to alert him, but was not found until nearly a full day later, the coastguard told AFP, when rescuers spotted him sitting on the engine of his capsized boat, clasping a propeller part."He was out in the sea alone for 22 hours. I am amazed by his survival skills," a coastguard official told AFP, declining to be identified.Dramatic footage released by the coastguard showed a team approaching him by boat calling out: "We are coming! Just a little bit longer! Hold on tight!"The man was able to wrap himself in a grey plastic sheet, helping him stay warm, officials said."It's a miracle he survived," a coastguard official told the Asahi Shimbun daily.hih/sah/jfx

