ADVISORY USA-COURT/ABORTION

Martes 30 de Noviembre de 2021
REUTERSNOV 30
30 de Noviembre de 2021

Supreme Court hears arguments in Mississippi abortion case

Start: 01 Dec 2021 13:00 GMT

End: 01 Dec 2021 14:00 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C., USA - The United States Supreme Court hears arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, which considers the merit of a Mississippi law that would prohibit most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The case is a challenge to the constitutionality of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling which legalized abortion in the U.S.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS/ SUPREME COURT HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

