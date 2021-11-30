COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 30 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/MINNESOTA

Por
REUTERSNOV 30
30 de Noviembre de 2021

Biden visits Minnesota school, talks about infrastructure

Start: 30 Nov 2021 20:48 GMT

End: 30 Nov 2021 22:00 GMT

ROSEMONT, MINNESOTA - U.S. President Joe Biden visits Dakota County Technical College where students are trained to build and maintain infrastructure supported by the infrastructure law.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use in Broadcasts. No Use Australia.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El análisis más pesimista de Marcelo Bielsa: “Tengo serias dudas sobre el futuro del fútbol”

El análisis más pesimista de Marcelo Bielsa: “Tengo serias dudas sobre el futuro del fútbol”

Dónde estaban Wanda Nara y Mauro Icardi cuando Messi festejaba su Balón de Oro y por qué no fueron invitados

Las imágenes que no mostró la TV de la ceremonia del séptimo Balón de Oro de Lionel Messi

Una figura del Manchester City dio detalles del ‘Método Guardiola’: “Varios partidos los ha ganado él”

La enfática defensa de Pep Guardiola a Messi tras las críticas que recibió por haber ganado un nuevo Balón de Oro

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Galilea Montijo recibió una ola de apoyo por parte de artistas: “Siempre contigo”

Galilea Montijo recibió una ola de apoyo por parte de artistas: “Siempre contigo”

Cristian Zuárez reveló si está dispuesto a aparecer en la bioserie de Laura Bozzo

Abogado de Martín Bello aseguró que el actor iniciará una demanda contra quien resulte responsable de sus lesiones

“Belascoarán”: salió a la luz el primer adelanto de la nueva serie protagonizada por Luis Gerardo Méndez

Salma Hayek incendió las redes con un traje de baño Gucci

TENDENCIAS

Android: esta aplicación le mostrará la cara de quien revisa su celular a escondidas

Android: esta aplicación le mostrará la cara de quien revisa su celular a escondidas

Nintendo Switch: Este es el dispositivo que permite aumentar el tamaño de la pantalla

Apple retoma la idea del AirPower con carga inversa

Twitter prohibirá publicar imágenes o videos de personas sin un consentimiento

Tres recomendaciones para evitar fraudes cuando comparte foto de su identificación por internet