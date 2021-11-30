ADVISORY UKRAINE-PRESIDENT/

Zelenskiy delivers an annual address to the parliament

Start: 01 Dec 2021 07:45 GMT

End: 01 Dec 2021 09:00 GMT

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivers an annual address to the parliament.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - President's address to the parliament starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH UKRAINIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com