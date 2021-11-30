ADVISORY MICHIGAN-SHOOTING/NEWS CONFERENCE

At least three students dead in Michigan school shooting

Start: 30 Nov 2021 21:58 GMT

End: 30 Nov 2021 22:12 GMT

OXFORD, MICHIGAN - At least three students were killed and six other people, including a teacher, were wounded on Tuesday in a shooting at a high school in Oxford, Michigan. A student was quickly taken into custody, law enforcement authorities said.

