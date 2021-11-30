ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

WHO chief Tedros briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic
Start: 01 Dec 2021 16:25 GMT
End: 01 Dec 2021 17:30 GMT
GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), give news conference on COVID-19 pandemic after a three-day ministerial meeting on launching WHO negotiations for a new international agreement to prevent pandemics.
SCHEDULE:
1630GMT - Tedros briefing
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE
DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE
Source: WHO
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Switzerland
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio:
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com