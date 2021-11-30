COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 30 de Noviembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU

Por
REUTERS
30 de Noviembre de 2021

EMA chief joins debate in European Parliament

Start: 30 Nov 2021 08:06 GMT

End: 30 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - European Medicines Agency executive director Emer Cooke speaks in debate of European Parliament's health committee on the EU's vaccination campaign, including booster shots, as well as the general epidemiological situation.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT debate starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

