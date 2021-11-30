COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 30 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY FRANCE-CULTURE/JOSEPHINEBAKER

REUTERS
29 de Noviembre de 2021

Singer Josephine Baker is buried in Paris' Pantheon

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron presides over a ceremony welcoming the remains of Black French-American singer and dancer, Josephine Baker, at the Pantheon mausoleum.

1630GMT - Ceremony begins - Ascent of the procession along rue Soufflot.

1650GMT - Arrival of the procession on the Place du Panthéon.

1730GMT - Ceremony expected to end

