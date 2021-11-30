ADVISORY FRANCE-CULTURE/JOSEPHINEBAKER

Singer Josephine Baker is buried in Paris' Pantheon
Start: 30 Nov 2021 16:43 GMT
End: 30 Nov 2021 17:32 GMT
PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron presides over a ceremony welcoming the remains of Black French-American singer and dancer, Josephine Baker, at the Pantheon mausoleum.
SCHEDULE:
1630GMT - Ceremony begins - Ascent of the procession along rue Soufflot.
1650GMT - Arrival of the procession on the Place du Panthéon.
1730GMT - Ceremony expected to end
