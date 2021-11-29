ADVISORY PEOPLE-GHISLAINE MAXWELL/

Live outside NY court as Ghislaine Maxwell trial starts
Start: 29 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 29 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: THERE IS NO ACCESS TO THE COURT ITSELF APART FROM A SKETCH ARTIST - LIVE COVERAGE WILL BE OF ARRIVALS, DEPARTURES, NEWS CONFERENCES AND ANY PROTESTS OUTSIDE THE COURTHOUSE
==
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK - Live outside the court in New York where opening statements take place on the opening day in the sex crimes trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite charged by U.S. prosecutors with helping recruit and groom underage girls for her longtime associate, Jeffrey Epstein, to abuse. The trial is expected to last at least six weeks.
SCHEDULE:
TBD -
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all
DIGITAL: Access all
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com