ADVISORY PEOPLE-GHISLAINE MAXWELL/

REUTERSNOV 29
Live outside NY court as Ghislaine Maxwell trial starts

Start: 29 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 29 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

DOUBLE ENTRY.

EDITORS NOTE: THERE IS NO ACCESS TO THE COURT ITSELF APART FROM A SKETCH ARTIST - LIVE COVERAGE WILL BE OF ARRIVALS, DEPARTURES, NEWS CONFERENCES AND ANY PROTESTS OUTSIDE THE COURTHOUSE

==

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK - Live outside the court in New York where opening statements take place on the opening day in the sex crimes trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite charged by U.S. prosecutors with helping recruit and groom underage girls for her longtime associate, Jeffrey Epstein, to abuse. The trial is expected to last at least six weeks.

SCHEDULE:

TBD -

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

