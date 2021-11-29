ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO -- POSSIBLE ONLY

WHO special assembly of health ministers on reform, pandemic treaty
Start: 29 Nov 2021 09:29 GMT
End: 29 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: PLEASE MONITOR FOR DETAILS OF LIVE ACCESS AND SCHEDULE.
==
GENEVA - World Health Organization (WHO) holds a special assembly of health ministers from its 194 states to consider reforms and launching possible negotiations on treaty to prevent future pandemics. No details. Nov 29-Dec 1.
SCHEDULE TBC
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE
DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE
Source: WHO
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Switzerland
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com