Lunes 29 de Noviembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA BRIEFING

Por
REUTERSNOV 29
29 de Noviembre de 2021

South African Health Minister Phaahla holds media briefing

Start: 29 Nov 2021 08:30 GMT

End: 29 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla together with a panel of scientist to hold media briefing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access All

DIGITAL: Access All

Source: SOUTH AFRICA HEALTH MINISTRY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Africa

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

