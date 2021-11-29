ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BIDEN

Biden makes remarks on new COVID-19 variant called 'Omicron'

Start: 29 Nov 2021 16:45 GMT

End: 29 Nov 2021 17:45 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden makes remarks on new COVID-19 variant called 'Omicron.'

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use in Broadcasts. No Use Australia.

Source: U.S.NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com