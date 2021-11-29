COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 29 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BIDEN

Por
REUTERSNOV 29
29 de Noviembre de 2021

Biden makes remarks on new COVID-19 variant called 'Omicron'

Start: 29 Nov 2021 16:45 GMT

End: 29 Nov 2021 17:45 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden makes remarks on new COVID-19 variant called 'Omicron.'

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use in Broadcasts. No Use Australia.

Source: U.S.NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

La FIFA dio a conocer los candidatos a ganar el premio Puskas al mejor gol del año

La FIFA dio a conocer los candidatos a ganar el premio Puskas al mejor gol del año

La noche de póker y fiesta de Neymar luego de sufrir una grave lesión en el PSG

Trasladarán de cárcel a Oscar Pistorius: es un paso previo hacia la libertad condicional

Oficial: Manchester United anunció a Ralf Rangnick como su nuevo entrenador

Maradona bajo la lluvia: el video que muestra al astro en un campo inundado durante sus días en Barcelona

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Kunno respondió contundente a quienes lo critican: “Todos nos podemos equivocar”

Kunno respondió contundente a quienes lo critican: “Todos nos podemos equivocar”

Ana Bárbara confesó cuáles fueron los momentos más difíciles de su vida

David Gulpilil, actor aborigen australiano, falleció a los 68 años

Spider-man No Way Home: plataformas de venta de boletos se cayeron y dejaron exquisitos memes por su caída

La polémica publicación de Belinda que confirmaría su ruptura con Christian Nodal

TENDENCIAS

Por qué se lograron en meses las vacunas contra el COVID y aún no hay una para el VIH

Por qué se lograron en meses las vacunas contra el COVID y aún no hay una para el VIH

El gobernador Axel Kicillof anunció la vacunación libre contra el COVID-19 para mayores de 3 años

Ómicron: estudian si las vacunas mantienen la efectividad frente a la nueva variante

Marte: el proceso tecnológico que creó un mapa subterráneo con el ruido del planeta

Estos son los 8 superyates más grandes y lujosos del mundo