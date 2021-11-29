ADVISORY BARBADOS-BRITAIN/CHARLES --updated

Prince Charles lands in Barbados
Start: 29 Nov 2021 03:10 GMT
End: 29 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT
BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS - Barbadians welcome Prince Charles, the 73-year-old heir to the British throne, arriving on Barbados for the ceremonies marking the removal of his 95-year-old mother as head of state.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE HANDOUT
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Barbados
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com