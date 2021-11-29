ADVISORY BARBADOS-BRITAIN/

People celebrate as Barbados officially declared a republic

Start: 29 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 29 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS - Barbadians take to the streets to partake in events leading to the birth of their new republic as the island prepares to ditch Queen Elizabeth as head of state, breaking its last remaining imperial bonds with Britain nearly 400 years since the first English ship arrived at the Caribbean island.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Barbados

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com