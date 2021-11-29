ADVISORY AFRICA-CHINA/SUMMIT-OPENING --UPDATED SOURCE

Xi Jinping presides over the 8th FOCAC Ministerial Conference
Start: 29 Nov 2021 11:59 GMT
End: 29 Nov 2021 12:37 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: QUALITY AS INCOMING
DAKAR - SENEGAL - China's President Xi Jinping presides via video link over the opening ceremony of the 8th FOCAC Ministerial Conference in Dakar.
SPEAKERS:
President of Senegal Macky Sall
China's President Xi Jinping
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (POSSIBLE)
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: FOCAC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Senegal
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL MANDARIN / FRENCH SPEECH,
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com