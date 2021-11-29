COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 29 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY AFRICA-CHINA/SUMMIT-OPENING --UPDATED SOURCE--

Por
REUTERSNOV 29
26 de Noviembre de 2021

Xi Jinping presides over the 8th FOCAC Ministerial Conference

Start: 29 Nov 2021 11:59 GMT

End: 29 Nov 2021 12:37 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: QUALITY AS INCOMING

DAKAR - SENEGAL - China's President Xi Jinping presides via video link over the opening ceremony of the 8th FOCAC Ministerial Conference in Dakar.

SPEAKERS:

President of Senegal Macky Sall

China's President Xi Jinping

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (POSSIBLE)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: FOCAC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Senegal

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL MANDARIN / FRENCH SPEECH,

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

