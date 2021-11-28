PSG ease past ASSE with a 3-1 victory away

ASSE on home loss to Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard on Sunday. Both teams arrived on the back of wins. ASSE were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning their previous two matches against Troyes away and Clermont Foot at home, by 1-0 and 3-2 respectively while PSG were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Nantes and Bordeaux. As it stands, ASSE are in 19th place on the table and has 12 points while PSG sit in 1st with 40 points after 15 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Saints, with Denis Bouanga finding the net, at 23 minutes. However, their lead was short lived, as Marquinhos equalised for PSG just before half-time. The first half ended 1-1.

Les Parisiens continued to apply pressure in the second, thanks to Angel Di Maria finding the net, at 79 minutes. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a second effort from Marquinhos just before the final whistle to make it 3-1.

For ASSE, Harold Moukoudi, Zaydou Youssouf, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Lucas Calodat and Jean-Philippe Krasso, came on for Alpha Sissoko, Adil Aouchiche, Ryad Boudebouz, Mahdi Camara and Yvann Macon. PSG replaced Leandro Paredes and Eric Ebimbe with Idrissa Gueye and Neymar.

The referee booked five players. Alpha Sissoko, Ryad Boudebouz and Mahdi Camara from ASSE, who saw yellow cards and Kolo, sent off with a red, as well as for PSG Juan Bernat also seeing yellows.

ASSE will next travel to Brest, while PSG will face Nice at home.