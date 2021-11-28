COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Monaco and RCSA share the honours after a 1-1 draw

Monaco failed to secure all three points at the Stade Louis II against RCSA

Por
Newsroom Infobae
28 de Noviembre de 2021

On Sunday, Monaco and RCSA were held to a 1-1 draw at the Stade Louis II. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Monaco arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 2-2 draw against Lille while RCSA had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Reims. Following today's result, both teams are on 20 points and sit in 8th and 7th places respectively after 15 matches.

Monaco started the game well, with Wissam Ben Yedder finding the net just before half-time

The Racers started the second half with an intensified spirit, thanks to an early penalty goal from Ludovic Ajorque in the 48th minute. The final result, Monaco 1, RCSA 1.

For Monaco, Aurelien Tchouameni, Ismail Jakobs, Myron Boadu, Gelson Martins and Eliot Matazo, came on for Jean Lucas, Caio Henrique, Sofiane Diop, Wissam Ben Yedder and Youssouf Fofana. RCSA brought on Kevin Gameiro and Dimitri Lienard, to replace Ludovic Ajorque and Ibrahima Sissoko.

There were bookings for Youssouf Fofana and Kevin Volland from Monaco, and Ibrahima Sissoko, for RCSA.

Monaco will next travel to Angers SCO, while RCSA will face Bordeaux at home.

