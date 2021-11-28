Lyon take all 3 points, after 1-0 victory against Montpellier

Lyon enjoyed a mesmerising away victory against Montpellier at the Stade de la Mosson on Sunday. Both Montpellier and Lyon arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Montpellier were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 2-0 to Rennes. Lyon lost 4-1 in the last match they played against Rennes. Following today's result, Montpellier are in 11th place on the table and has 19 points while Lyon sit in 7th with 22 points after 15 matches.

The Kids started strongly in the first half, thanks to Lucas Paqueta giving Lyon the lead in the 17th minute, seeing out the first half 0-1. Both teams unable to deliver anything further, the score remained at 1-0 at full time.

For Montpellier, Sepe Elye Wahi, Beni Makouana, Leo Leroy and Junior Sambia, came on for Nicholas Gioacchini, Valere Germain, Joris Chotard and Arnaud Souquet. Lyon brought on Damien Da Silva, Moussa Dembele, Thiago Mendes and Rayan Cherki, to replace Jerome Boateng, Islam Slimani, Bruno Guimaraes and Lucas Paqueta.

There were bookings for Jordan Ferri from Montpellier. For Lyon, Islam Slimani, Maxence Caqueret, Jerome Boateng and Emerson saw yellow.

Montpellier will next play FC Metz away, with Lyon facing Reims at home.