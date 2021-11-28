Cleermont unable to avoid narrow defeat away to Reims (1-0)

Reims' 1-0 win over Clermont Foot on Sunday, was hard fought at the Stade Auguste Delaune. Reims arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 1-1 draw against RC Strasburg. Cleermont were beaten 2-1 in the previous match against Nice. After today's result, Reims and Cleermont sit 14th, (16 points) and 18th, (13 points), spots respectively, after 15 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, The Red and Whites piled on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Ghislain Konan finding the net just before the final whistle, leaving the final score at 1-0.

For Reims, Thomas Foket, Ilan Kebbal, Dion Lopy, Anastasios Donis and N'Dri Philippe Koffi, came on for Nathanael Mbuku, Alexis Flips, Moreto Cassama, El Bilal Toure and Hugo Ekitike. Cleermont brought on Jonathan Iglesias, Yohann Magnin and Pierre-Yves Hamel, to replace Jason Berthomier, Johan Gastien and Salis Abdul Samed.

There were bookings for El Bilal Toure and Azor Matusiwa from Reims. For Cleermont, Akim Zedadka and Jim Allevinah saw yellow.

Reims will next play Lyon away, with Cleermont facing RC Lens at home.